Freeland coffee shop nearly victimized in counterfeit money scam

TITTABAWASEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police urge Mid-Michigan businesses to beware of a new counterfeit money and police impersonation scam that nearly cost a Freeland coffee shop.
The Tittabawassee Township Police Department says scammers called the Coffee Beanery at 7736 Midland Road on Tuesday, claiming to be a police officer investigating a counterfeit money ring.
The scammer instructed an employee to stuff currency in large denominations into a separate deposit bag and drive to a location near the intersection of State Street and Hemmeter Avenue, where they could meet a waiting police investigator.
The employee became suspicious when the meeting location was listed as a shopping center and called a manager from the store. The employee returned to the Coffee Beanery and called Tittabawassee Township police.
The employee told investigators that the scammers sounded very convincing and talked in great detail about counterfeit money. The scammers seemed knowledgeable about the employee and the Coffee Beanery, according to police.
Tittabawassee Township police say no legitimate law enforcement agency would ask businesses to deliver money to a general location. Investigators would come to businesses and collect any evidence they need in person and with proper identification.
Businesses are urged to contact their local police department if they have questions about an ongoing investigation.