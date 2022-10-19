 Skip to main content
Freeland SportsZone, ex-township manager targets of lawsuit by facility's former director

  • Updated
  • 0

Rachel King says she was fired in retaliation for filing a police report about an alleged sexual assault

TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A popular fitness center is the target of a lawsuit after the director is fired.  She claims the firing was because she rejected the sexual advances of a supervisor.

Also named in the lawsuit, the former Tittabawasee Township Manager, who she says committed those sexual advances.

Rachel King's attorney says she had worked at the Freeland SportsZone for more than 13 years, the last seven as its director.

She was fired Just a little more than two weeks ago.

King actually filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police, saying she had been a victim of a sexual assault and that police investigation is under review at the Saginaw County Prosecutor's office.

"She never received a bad review," says attorney Julie Gafkay.

She is referring to Rachel King, who was the director of the Freeland Sports Zone, a popular workout facility in Tittabawassee Township.

This state lawsuit claims King was fired on October 3rd, several months after she says then-Tittabawasse Township Manager Marc McGill made sexual advances towards her, including forcing her onto a bed at an area home.

That incident occurred in February and Gafkay says in April, King felt her employment was in jeopardy. The township manager serves on the board of the Sports Zone.

'She was put on a last chance agreement and her job was threatened, and she was told she was going to be demoted and was going to get a pay cut," says Gafkay.

The lawsuit states in July, King went to the Michigan State Police to make a report about the alleged sexual assault.

"It's a very scary thing to do, it's very difficult to make a police report, when the person you are making the report about is over you, governs your employment, is somebody who is respected in the community," she says.

The six-count lawsuit includes hostile work environment and sexual harassment claims.

"There are claims against the Freeland SportsZone for retaliation and under the Whistleblowers Protection Act for retaliating against Ms. King after she reported to the police," says Gafkay.

We could not reach Marc McGill or SportsZone board members for comment.

McGill has retired from Tittabawassee Township as manager and his retirement date was September 30th.

