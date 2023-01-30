Fresh blanket of snow greets Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Mother Nature delivered a fresh blanket of snow just in time for thousands of visitors to Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth.
The downtown area of Frankenmuth was packed with people who were taking in the fun throughout the weekend. An estimated 100,000 people attend the event each year.
Unseasonably warm weather conditions throughout January forced some events to be canceled, but the festival still went on with views of sculptures and even fireworks.
The event has become an annual tradition to many. Winter weather conditions over the weekend brought fun to Snowfest-goers.
Jake Perkins was pleased with the event.
"Snow came just in time," he said. "It’s a great time."