Funding restored to Voices for Children after planned cuts

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change in federal funding that was negatively affecting Voices For Children has been reversed.

Officials said on Thursday that the program would receive less than half of the funding they typically get. A $12.5 million appropriation to 35 child advocacy centers in Michigan was supposed to get slashed to $6 million.

Voices for Children was bracing for a 67% revenue loss, leaving them with a nearly $1 million budget shortfall to fill.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that child advocacy centers will receive the full $12.5 million in funding, so Voices for Children will get the original amount.

The Flint organization says the move means their child survivors will continue to receive the restorative healing and Justice they deserve.

"This fight was for girls like the 12-year-old who found her voice and sang at the top of lungs 'This is My Fight,'" Voices for Children wrote in a statement Friday. "We will continue to be the voice and the agency for this amazing and resilient survivors."