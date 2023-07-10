 Skip to main content
Funeral arrangement scheduled for Dorothy Zehnder

Dorothy Zehnder

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for Dorothy Zehnder, who died on Sunday at the age of 101.

A funeral service will be held on July 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth. The family will receive visitors at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday for an hour beginning at 9 a.m.

A prayer service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at Cederberg Funeral Home before the funeral service.

Anyone wishing to send flowers or share their thoughts and memories of Dorothy can go online at cederbergfh.com to do so. 

