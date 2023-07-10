Funeral arrangements announced for Dorothy Zehnder

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for Dorothy Zehnder, the Bavarian Inn matriarch who died on Sunday at the age of 101.

A funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth, where Zehnder attended her whole life.

The family will receive visitors at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before the funeral service Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

A prayer service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at Cederberg Funeral Home before the funeral service.

Anyone wishing to send flowers or share their thoughts and memories of Dorothy can go online at cederbergfh.com.