 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral arrangements announced for Dorothy Zehnder

  • Updated
  • 0
Dorothy Zehnder

Dorothy Zehnder

Dorothy died on Sunday with members of her family at her side

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for Dorothy Zehnder, the Bavarian Inn matriarch who died on Sunday at the age of 101.

A funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth, where Zehnder attended her whole life.

The family will receive visitors at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before the funeral service Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

A prayer service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at Cederberg Funeral Home before the funeral service.

Anyone wishing to send flowers or share their thoughts and memories of Dorothy can go online at cederbergfh.com

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you