Funeral arrangements set for Flint firefighter who died on duty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a Flint firefighter who died in the line of duty on Saturday has announced plans for his funeral.

Ricky Hill Jr. will be remembered during a funeral at Central Church of the Nazarene at 1261 W. Bristol Road in Flint Township at 11 a.m. Friday. He will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Swartz Funeral Home at 1225 W. Hill Road in Mundy Township. Another visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Friday.

Hill, 49, suffered a possible heart attack on the scene of a trailer fire in the Elms Mobile Home Park on South Dort Highway, which was reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hill was a member of the Flint Fire Department for nearly 16 years and had the position of apparatus operator when he died. He was licensed as a paramedic since 2012.

Hill is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and many other relatives. Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Hill's family.