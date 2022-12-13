Funeral arrangements set for Genesee County commissioner, Berston director

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is invited to join in the fond farewell to Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden.
His family set funeral arrangements for the end of this week to honor a luminary in the Flint community.
A community viewing will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Berston Field House, where Nolden made a huge impact on the Flint community.
Parking is limited at Berston, so the public is invited to park at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church nearby at 2120 Saginaw St. The church will provide a van shuttle to and from Berston throughout the day.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church at 1035 E. Carpenter Road in Flint. A private family time will take place at 10 a.m.
Nolden died unexpectedly on Dec. 7 at 57 years old.
Nolden graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983 and returned to teach in Flint Community Schools from 1992 to 2014.
He represented the Third Ward on the Flint City Council until 2014, when he was elected to represent the First District on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.
Nolden resurrected the Berston Field House in Flint from near closure in 2009. He convinced former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling to let him operate the facility when it was slated for closure.
Nolden managed most day-to-day affairs at Berston until his death. He played a key role in securing funds for a $26 million expansion of the community center slated for 2023, which is Berston's 100th anniversary.