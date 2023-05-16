Garbage truck spills hydraulic fluid in Mundy Township neighborhood

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A neighborhood in Mundy Township got greasy while Republic Services was collecting trash on Tuesday.
Mundy Township Fire Chief Ed Blight said the truck experienced a hydraulic fluid leak just after noon Tuesday in the neighborhood around Lawrence and Calhoun streets. That is north of Grand Blanc Road and west of Fenton Road.
The driver didn't realize the severity of the problem and continued moving door-to-door through the neighborhood to pick up trash. Every time the truck stopped, a puddle of fluid formed on the street.
A total amount of spilled fluid was not available Tuesday afternoon.
The Mundy Township Fire Department called for assistance from the Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team to pour absorbent material on the hydraulic fluid puddles and soak up the mess.
Michigan Spill Response in Flint, which works with the hazardous materials team, completed the cleanup Tuesday afternoon.