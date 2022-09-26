Gas prices surge above $4 per gallon at many Mid-Michigan stations

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gas prices are edging up in Michigan and across the U.S.
AAA reports that Michigan's statewide average price for regular unleaded is now at $3.97 cents per gallon. That's up 17 cents per gallon from a week ago.
Prices are even higher in some parts of Mid-Michigan. Several gas stations in the Flint area raised their prices to $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded on Monday.
AAA is attributing the price hike to refinery issues in the Midwest, ranging from maintenance to the recent fire at a facility in Ohio. The Auto Club says low domestic demand could help keep gas prices from skyrocketing.