Gatherers outside STAT EMS headquarters demanded W-2 forms, paychecks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – More than a dozen current and former STAT EMS employees gathered outside the company headquarters in Flint on Friday.
The ambulance provider for Genesee, Saginaw and Tuscola scaled-down operations last week. Gatherers demanded that the company handover their W-2 forms and for most of them, their last paycheck.
Friday was supposed to be payday for STAT’s workforce and the former employees said that they did not get their checks. Former STAT EMS employee Ann Ruhl is among those who have not received the paycheck.
“I’m a single mom of two kids,” said Ruhl. “I’ve worked for my money, I’ve earned my money, I deserve it, and I need it.”
We reached out to STAT EMS leaders on Friday and have not heard back.