General Motors Flint Assembly employees' families celebrate 75 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The General Motors Flint Assembly plant gave employees' family members the chance to see what it's like to work in the facility.
Wednesday's Family Day gave families the chance to tour the plant with their loved ones who go there every day. It's all part of the celebration of 75 years of production at the oldest GM assembly plant in America.
"Today is all about the people that work here. We have a lot of pride in what we do, the people have a lot of pride in what they do. I think the beauty of this is they get to show off what they do to their families, just watching some of the kids see what they see. You know some days, we come in here every day and maybe it becomes normal for us," said Edward Duby, GM Flint Assembly plant executive director. "But it's amazing the type of work we do and the people are really proud of it."
GM even let family members check out older vehicles put together in Flint decades ago.