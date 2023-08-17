Genesee Co. facing an $8.5 million budget deficit

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County is facing an $8.5 million budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.
County officials have presented a proposed budget of $158.1 million to the Board of Commissioners, which would utilize reserve funds to make up the deficit.
The budget plan includes using the $8.5 million from the reserve funds for capital projects, particularly the renovation of a downtown Flint officer towner.
The move aims to consolidate county offices by 2025.