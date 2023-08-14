 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee,
Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A rich moisture environment with a passing low pressure
system will bring likely showers with embedded thunderstorms
this evening into Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1.50
to 2.50 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts up to
3 inches possible for areas that experience repeated rounds
of heavy rainfall.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Genesee County Animal Control closed because of a positive parvovirus case

  • Updated
  • 0
Genesee County Animal Control

FILE 

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Animal Control announced on Facebook that the shelter is closed because of a positive parvovirus case.

According to their Facebook page, the shelter will be closed until Aug. 22 at noon, so they can deep clean the entire building. Following the reopening, the shelter announced that they will have a waived adoption fee special.

They will not be moving any animals through adoptions because of the closure. The shelter will continue to post photos of missing pets online as a courtesy.


If someone is missing a pet and they believe they may be at the shelter, Genesee County Animal Control asks them to go to the shelter and the staff will work to help reunite the pet.

According to Cornell University, canine parvovirus (CPV) is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies. Unvaccinated dogs, dogs under six months of age, and compromised dogs are at the highest risk.

More information can be found by contacting the Genesee County Animal Control at 810-732-1660 ext. 3 or by messaging their Facebook page.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.