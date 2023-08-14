Genesee County Animal Control closed because of a positive parvovirus case

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Animal Control announced on Facebook that the shelter is closed because of a positive parvovirus case.
According to their Facebook page, the shelter will be closed until Aug. 22 at noon, so they can deep clean the entire building. Following the reopening, the shelter announced that they will have a waived adoption fee special.
They will not be moving any animals through adoptions because of the closure. The shelter will continue to post photos of missing pets online as a courtesy.
If someone is missing a pet and they believe they may be at the shelter, Genesee County Animal Control asks them to go to the shelter and the staff will work to help reunite the pet.
According to Cornell University, canine parvovirus (CPV) is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies. Unvaccinated dogs, dogs under six months of age, and compromised dogs are at the highest risk.
More information can be found by contacting the Genesee County Animal Control at 810-732-1660 ext. 3 or by messaging their Facebook page.