Genesee County Animal Control in urgent need of volunteers

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Animal Control is in desperate need of new volunteers.
Animal Control says there are over one hundred dogs currently at the shelter. They are taking in animals at a rate of over 10 dogs per day. With many cages double booked, Animal Control needs people to help care for animals and find them a new home.
"We need them bad," said Cheri Martin. "Right now we are at capacity with the animals in the shelter and it's extremely stressful for all the animals."
Martin is the Volunteer Coordinator for Genesee County Animal Control. She says their number one area of need right now is dog walkers.
It takes 20 people to properly walk the dogs at the shelter. Friday, they only had 7 people available.
"We don't have enough volunteers to walk the dogs so it becomes extremely loud and stressful for everyone," said Martin.
Martin says without regular walks, the dogs don't have enough time to socialize or burn energy. That makes it difficult to get them into a new home.
"If you bring out a dog it's all wild," said Martin. "It hasn't been out. It hasn't ran. It hasn't walked. It's not going to be as adoptable as one that's out several times a day for lengths of time."
It's not just dog walking. Animal Control needs volunteers to do everything from cleaning dishes to filling Kong toys and cleaning cages.
Martin says they can be flexible with picking a role and a time that works for your schedule.
"People work. We get it," said Martin, "but they can definitely come in on the weekends because we're walking them every solitary day. Whether we're closed or not, there is somebody here."
Anyone over the age of 18 can volunteer at Genesee County Animal Control. Signing up is as easy as watching an orientation video and filling out an online form.
For more information on how to get involved: https://www.geneseecountymi.gov/departments/animal_control/volunteer_orientation.php