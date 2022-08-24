Genesee County Animal Control needs help after rescuing 50 cats from hoarding situation

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Animal Shelter was already reaching capacity levels when it received a complaint about cats living in filthy conditions.
When employees arrived at the home, they discovered dozens of cats alone inside the house.
“They shouldn’t have to live in fecal matter or locked in and not able to get daylight," said Deputy Director Renea Kennedy. “You have 50 cats in a house, you can imagine what their living conditions are like.”
What employees discovered inside was heartbreaking and horrifying. The home was covered in fecal matter from the floors to the countertops. It was so bad, they had to wear hazmat suits for their own health.
“Hoarding is tough to discuss because you are also dealing with a human that needs help. You can’t help animals in the future if you can’t address the human aspect of it as well,” said Kennedy.
The rescued felines are now safe and being evaluated. Once the process is complete, they will be put up for adoption.
Authorities did not release information about who was in charge of caring for the cats while an investigation continues.
The shelter needs monetary donations and volunteers. Donations can be dropped off at the Genesee County Animal Shelter at 4351 Pasadena Ave. in Flint. Call 1-810-732-1660 for more information.