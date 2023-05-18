Genesee County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees in May

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Families looking to add a new furry friend to their homes can adopt from Genesee County Animal Control with no fees for the rest of this month.
Th shelter is waiving adoption fees through May 31 to give several dogs and cats good homes while preventing overcrowding in the kennels. Anyone adopting a pet only needs to pay a $10 license fee.
Deputy Animal Control Director Danielle Macko said every animal that finds a new home makes room for animal control officers to help get another off the street.
"Not only by adopting a pet are you giving an incredible shelter dog or cat a loving home, but you essentially are making room for another one to come into our care," she said. "So, for every animal that we get out another one is waiting at our door to come in."
Residents who aren't able to adopt this month can apply for the shelter's foster care program. A free orientation program is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.