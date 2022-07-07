Genesee County approves funding for additional police presence in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More police patrols are coming to downtown Flint.
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners approved funding on Wednesday for five new positions in the Genesee County Sheriff's Office to take part in Operation Arrowhead.
The three new deputies and two new sergeants will focus on responding to 911 calls in a five square mile area around downtown Flint.
The county's patrols will supplement police presence from the Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police, University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety and Mott Community College Department of Public Safety.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said talks about adding patrols to downtown Flint started after a shooting at the Flat Lot over Memorial Day weekend.
Officers began offering extra patrols with Operation Arrowhead ahead of Independence Day weekend. The plan has funding to continue for an entire year.