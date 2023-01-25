 Skip to main content
Genesee County blocked from filling open commissioner seat

  • Updated
  • 0

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals is prohibiting the Genesee County Board of Commissioners from filling an open position.

Judges ruled that the county likely waited too long to fill the vacant District 4 commissioner seat vacated by Domonique Clemons, so the board no longer is allowed to appoint a replacement.

Instead, the appeals court ruling believes the county must scheduled a special election to fill the vacancy. However, additional litigation will take place in Genesee County Circuit Court to determine the next steps.

Clemons resigned from the county board on Dec. 6, when he was appointed Genesee County clerk. Michigan law says counties have 30 days to appoint a replacement or they must schedule a special election.

Commissioners interviewed applicants for the position on Jan. 18 and they planned to vote on appointing a new county board member on Wednesday, which is 50 days after Clemons resigned.

The appeals court issued an emergency injunction on Wednesday morning, preventing anyone from being appointed to the position.

Amy Miller, who lives in District 4 and previously ran for election to the commissioner seat, filed a lawsuit to challenge the county's process for filling Clemons' vacancy. She worked with attorney Phil Ellison of Hemlock.

"I am extremely pleased that the Michigan Court of Appeals adopted our legal arguments and provided an immediate halt against the Genesee County Board's repeated refusal to comply with Michigan law," Ellison said.

The appeals court sent the case back to Genesee County Circuit Court to hold additional hearings on what Michigan law requires for filling the vacant commissioner seat.

"My client and I welcome the chance to finally have our day in local court to compel the required special election," Ellison said.

