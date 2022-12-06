Genesee County board chairman appointed new county clerk

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Genesee County clerk will be no stranger to the County Administrative Building or the inner circle of county leadership.

Judges from Genesee County Circuit Court announced Tuesday that Board of Commissioners Chairman Domonique D. Clemons will be the county's new clerk and register of deeds.

Clemons will take over for former Clerk John Gleason, who resigned on Nov. 2 as part of a plea agreement in his criminal case for performing an illegal marriage outside his jurisdiction.

Judges accepted applications for clerk over two weeks in November. Eight people applied for the job and they all received an interview before the judges selected Clemons for the position.

“Having served as the county board chair, managing fiscal challenges while still focusing on the delivery of constituent services to the citizens of Genesee County, provides an excellent starting point to bring a fresh perspective to the Office of the Genesee County Clerk-Register," said Chief Judge Duncan Beagle.

He now will be required to resign from his position as 4th District commissioner in Genesee County to accept the clerk's position. Commissioners will have to select a new chairman from among their ranks.

Clemons graduated from Michigan State University and holds a master's degree from George Washington University. In addition to his role as a county commissioner, Clemons works as the director of government affairs for the Flint & Genesee Group.

"The Judges were impressed with Domonique's knowledge of the functions of both offices and his plan to include staff in early conversation about best practices for the future,” Beagle said.