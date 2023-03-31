Genesee County Circuit Court awarded grant worth over half a million

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) –The Michigan Supreme Court awarded the Genesee County Circuit Court a $785,000 grant for the Virtual Backlog Response Docket.
The grant is intended to assist with jail overcrowding and address a backlog of criminal cases that arose because of mandated court closures during COVID-19.
The court will have a docket composed of only non-capital cases that have been pending greater than 91 days. Cases in which the defendant is in the Genesee County Jail and have one or more cases fitting this category will be given priority.
The grant will use $190,000 of the grant funding to compensate the Michigan Department of Correction for presentence investigations associated with the criminal docket.
The criminal division judges will then be able to prioritize criminal jury trials and manage the most serious felony cases.
The grant funding will also enlist the services of a visiting judge to preside over the criminal conviction set aside docket, to include both in-person and virtual options.
Grant funds are available for one year and will end March 31, 2024.