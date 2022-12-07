Genesee County commissioner, Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden has died

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Longtime Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

He was 57 years old.

Ellen Ellenburg, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners vice chairwoman, said her heart aches with the death of Nolden, who was affectionately known as BB.

“BB dedicated his life to making Flint and Genesee County a better place. From educating our youth as a teacher, to serving on the Flint City Council, his work at Berston, and his time on the Board of Commissioners, we are all better because of BB," she said.

Nolden entered politics as a member of the Flint City Council, where he represented the Third Ward until 2014. He was elected to represent the First District on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners that year.

Nolden graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983 and returned to teach in Flint schools from 1992 to 2014.

Some of Nolden's best known work came in resurrecting the Berston Field House in Flint from near closure. He grew up at the community center and convinced former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling to let him operate the facility when it was slated for closure in 2009.

"As a child, I learned to swim here. I came here for different activities, I played basketball here and this was always a place that we knew was safe and where you had a lot of activities going and you knew that it was a sense of community here," Nolden said.

He managed all day-to-day activities at Berston Field House since taking over the operations 13 years ago.

The field house has hosted presidents, provided enrichment activities for children and adults and helped Flint athletes hone their skills. Boxing champion Claressa Shields got her start at Berston Field House.

Thanks to his efforts, Berston will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023 with big plans for a $26 million expansion project.

Nolden is survived by a daughter and two grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were pending on Wednesday afternoon.

Flags at Flint City Hall will fly at half-staff in Nolden's honor for the rest of this week.