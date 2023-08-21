Genesee County Fair began on Monday

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people showed up to the first day of the Genesee County Fair.
The annual event is held by the Genesee County Agricultural Society, spanning 174 years.
The fair is at the Everett A. Cummings Center on Mt. Morris Road in Mt. Morris.
"It's a community-wide event," says the executive director, Christian Miller. "It's just a great way to get everyone together for one final big event at harvest time before we break into our fall routines."
Monday's grandstand event was the Monster Truck Show.
Tuesday's grandstand event will be a Figure 8 derby starting at 7 p.m.
The fair runs until Aug. 27.
More information on the Genesee County Fair can be found on their website