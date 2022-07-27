 Skip to main content
Genesee County Jail celebrates more IGNITE program graduates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office celebrated more graduations for jail inmates in its latest IGNITE graduation ceremony.

IGNITE stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

The program helps give inmates a chance to learn valuable life skills and receive an education so they're better prepared to find a job once they're released.

"You made choices that ultimately landed you here," said Paul Laney of the National Sheriff's Association. "However, while here you are still making choices and you chose to participate in IGNITE. You chose to look forward and not backwards."

The IGNITE program has expanded to seven different states.

