Genesee County Jail holds mental health event for inmates and staff

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Mental Health Action Day, the Genesee County Jail held a pop-up workshop for jail participants and corrections staff.
The host of this event, nonprofit Taylor Made Re-Entry, is on a mission to bridge the gaps between communities, law enforcement and impacted citizens.
"It means everything," said Asia Jenkins, an inmate at the Genesee County Jail.
She is one jail participant learning about the importance of mental health. This day of mindful activities is leaving a lasting impression.
"You need that positivity when you are in a negative environment. It's really needed and it's making the place better," Jenkins said.
The event provided nutritional resources, breakout yoga meditation sessions, raffles and more. Law enforcement and community partners like the Genesee Health System, IGNITE, Michigan State University Extension and Mindful Flint came together to streamline the activities.
Dee Dee Taylor, founder and CEO of Taylor Made Re-Entry, was at the helm of this event. Her father was behind bars for most of her life and her sister was Breonna Taylor, who died after a shooting by Louisville police.
"From there I began creating a national incentive called HEAL and that is Helping Eradicate Law Enforcement," Taylor said.
She is now is giving back to communities like Flint through education and barrier breaking.
"This is kind of what Taylor Re-Made Entry is doing in order to start bridging those gaps and start eliminating those negative stigmas around communities and law enforcement and seeing how we can work together and heal," said Taylor.
Now inmates like Jenkins look forward to the difference more mental health resources provided by law enforcement will make in the community.
"Bridging that gap together, the law enforcement knows how to give them the help they need," Taylor said. "It won't be as many people coming in here honestly."