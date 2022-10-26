Genesee County Jail inmates hear from mayor and school board candidates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint candidates are making an effort to reach out to every voter, including inmates eligible to vote.
The Genesee County Jail hosted a meet the candidates town hall on Wednesday for the approximately 200 inmates who are eligible.
Several Flint Community Schools board candidates and current Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely were in attendance.
"The candidates came to them, right? They took time to come inside here. And to me that is special. That adds meaning that they're concerned," said Genesee County Ambassador Johnell Allen-Bey. "The people that you seen here were concerned about just not those who were in great places, but those who are in anyplace. And we're here in the jail."
Though convicted felons cannot vote, many other inmates at the Genesee County jail are eligible to cast an absentee ballot. Judicial candidates visited the jail earlier this week.