Genesee County Jail partnering with Secretary of State to provide IDs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's IGNITE program has a new partnership to help people in the county jail get ready for life after incarceration.
The Secretary of State's Mid-Michigan mobile office visited the jail in Flint on Monday. The staff is working with the sheriff's office and the Genesee County clerk to make sure returning citizens have identification.
Officials are helping expand access to birth certificates and other required documents. People who are restarting their lives and trying to find a job need to have a state identification card.
The IGNITE program wants to make sure returning citizens have the vital records they need.
The state ID services initiative was organized through the IGNITE program, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally through Education.
IGNITE was created in Genesee County and is now used at several jails across the country.