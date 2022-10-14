Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle gets key to the city before retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At halftime of the Powers High School football game Friday, a true champion of the Flint community will receive well deserved honors.
Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle will stand in the stadium he helped rebuild to receive a key to the city he refuses to give up on. Beagle is retiring after 31.5 years on the bench.
What Beagle has given the community will be felt for years after he leaves the Genesee County Circuit Court bench. He gave the community hope during the toughest times.
"Call him the pied piper of our community. Everybody follows his lead," said Norm Bryant. "He's always out there beating the bushes, trying to make the community better, something flint needs. Our problem is we strive on the negative and Judge Beagle brings out the positive."
That fighting spirit was tested in a moment Beagle said defines him. In 1991, he suddenly lost the use of his legs and found the strength to get up anyway.
In the years that followed, he inspired countless others to follow his lead.
"I was in hospital bed. Did a lot of soul searching," Beagle said. "I think to make it simple two choices in life when you come down to a disability: Be a pain in the rear end and go into depression and be miserable to your friends and family or pick it up and move forward."
Willie McQueen learned to move forward in a whole new way. The former Southwestern Academy defensive tackle lost his legs in a train accident. In 2005, he gained a friend and mentor in Beagle.
"He encouraged me to fight with my disability, go to Southwestern, start new and play football," McQueen said of Beagle.
Despite seeing people in court during the worst of times, the Flint native Beagle has a way of seeing the best in others and believing whether it's a family in crisis, he hopes to put back together.
He worked with groundbreaking programs like attendance court, mentoring children in trouble who just needed some encouragement and putting up signs around Flint to remind people of the champions built there.
Beagle played an instrumental role in rebuilding Atwood Stadium at Kettering University. His son Devin said Beagle's work followed the family motto now four generations deep: "To help our community be a better place."