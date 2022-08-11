Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah off work a day after sexual harassment allegations

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah appears to be missing in action following the allegations that he sexually harassed an intern.
Farah allegedly was out of town at a seminar Wednesday when the sexual harassment allegations came to light. However, sources say that's not true.
Farah is laying low and sources don't expect to see much of him around the courthouse as he rides out his time to retirement on Nov. 9.
Grace Ketzner, who worked as an intern under Farah, is alleging that the judge subjected her to months of sexual harassment.
"Having been on bench, I knew he knew a lot of people. He made that very clear," she said. "His letter of recommendation would go far. If he didn't like you, it wouldn't go as far."
Ketzner brought her allegations to the Michigan State University Resolution Office, which conducted an investigation. The university determined that Farah, who also was an adjunct professor at MSU, violated the university's relationship violence and sexual misconduct rules and Title IX policies.
Sources say a deal was brokered with Farah, which allows him to resign effective Nov. 9 with his pension. It remains unclear what he'll be doing between now and his retirement date.
The allegations lead to questions for some people whose cases were heard in Farah's courtroom while he was a judge since 1998.
Kristen Trevarrow was15 when she stood in Farah's courtroom and testified about being sexually assaulted by a classmate, who got off with probation. It was a long time ago, but she said the allegations against Farah triggered the trauma and she wants her case reviewed.
"It was most excoriating thing I have ever done in my life ever," Trevarrow said of the case.
She was forced to relive the worst moments of her life in front of Farah.
"Take your deepest, darkest secret that you might feel -- your fear -- put it in a courtroom, most embarrassing, tell publicly," Trevarrow said.
Court documents show a plea deal was reached in her case allowing her rapist to plead to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Farah heard the case instead of a jury.
Now knowing that Farah allegedly sexually harassed an intern, Trevarrow is questioning what she believes was a light sentence dished out against her rapist back then.
"I want his cases to be reviewed," she said. "Clearly he has predator behavior toward women. How can he judge another person who has sexual violence against women? There needs to be a review to see if there is bias."
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Trevarrow's case dates back to 2001, so he's not sure whether the file still exists to re-examine the proceedings.
Legal experts say it doesn't appear for now that his old cases will be called into question. But a civil case could be on the horizon.
No criminal charges have been filed against Farah as of Thursday.
ABC12 News stopped by Farah's house on Thursday. A car was in the driveway and dogs were barking, but nobody answered knocks at the door.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office, Genesee County Circuit Court chief judge and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office all declined to comment on Farah's resignation Thursday. Whitmer will appoint a new judge to replace Farah.