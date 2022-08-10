Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.
Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appoint a successor to Farah's position.
An intern working in Farah's office in November 2021 made several allegations against Farah to the Michigan State University Resolution Office. The student claimed she was a victim of sexual harassment from June to October 2021.
A hearing officer determined Farah, who also taught as an adjunct professor for the MSU College of Law, committed five violations against the intern. Farah did not face any criminal charges from the investigation, however.
