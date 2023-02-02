Genesee County Land Bank hosts forum for demolition contractors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank held an informational meeting for contractors interested in working for part of more than $40 million worth of demolition contracts.

The land bank has secured over $40 million to address blight in Genesee County. As part of its blight elimination program, contractors are needed to demolish properties that are beyond repair.

"We hope to demolish between 700 to 800 properties the first year," said Christina Kelly, director of planning and neighborhood revitalization. "That's our minimum. We hope to do more."

Due to federal rules and regulations, smaller contractors have been unable to participate in the program in past years.

"There are certain rules we can't bend due to federal laws," said Kelly. "But we are looking at ways for small contractors and Black contractors to take part and trying to understand which contractors are out there, what they are doing, and how we make connection with larger contractors and smaller contractors."

Sherdon Johnson's passion is in demolition. He works part-time for Rico Construction, a small minority-owned company in Flint.

He got interested in the business when Rico construction was hired to demolish his grandmother's home after a fire. For him, being able to secure more work would mean he could quit his full-time job to focus on demolition and make his community better.

"It will change my life, my family's life as well. I am hoping this is everything they are saying it is because we've been waiting for this for years," said Johnson.

