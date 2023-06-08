Genesee County Land Bank on track with demolition project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a little under two months since the first of more than 1,900 structures in Genesee County came down.
Over $40 million from local and state sources have been secured to ensure up to 2,000 structures are demolished through this program. The Genesee County Land Bank's blight removal program aims to clear vacant and blighted structures affecting neighborhoods.
"We're excited to see it go down. This house has been vacant for seven years," said Flint resident Paul Farber.
He and his wife are happy to see the demolition of the blighted structure that sat next to his home for the majority of his time in this Flint neighborhood.
"I've lived in this house for eight years," he said.
The Land Bank is moving steadily toward demolishing up to 2,000 blighted structures:
- Funded demolitions with current funding -1,910 structures
- Demolitions contracted and in progress - 337 structures
- Blighted structures knocked down - 110 structures
- Demolitions preparing to bid - 178 structures
It's important for the land bank to keep residents updated with the progress and numbers because blight removal has been a huge concern in the Flint community.
"It's an accountability factor for the land bank. We're getting money from various sources and we need to be held accountable, so this project is done," said Jonathon Mateen, demolition manager for the land bank.
With the impact this program is making on neighborhoods, the land bank wants to stay on track.
"Our goals for 2023 is to have 583 properties demolished and to have 756 properties bid out total," said Mateen.
Farber and his wife look forward to beautifying what has been torn down.
"We'll get the vacant lot and build a garden," he said.
Stay updated with the scheduled demolitions on the Land Bank's Flint Property Portal.