Genesee County law enforcement officers gather for memorial service

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Law enforcement came together to honor Genesee County's fallen officers during the annual memorial service at Flint Memorial Park on Friday.
Officers from all across the county remembered their brothers and sisters in blue as they gathered for the 63rd annual Police Memorial Service.
They read the names of 20 officers from Michigan State Police, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Flint Police Department and Burton Police Department who died in the line of duty.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said it's important to always remember those who gave their lives serving the community.
"I've always said I'd much rather go to a funeral than a wedding because it resets every single one of us as to what we're doing in life and are we really making a difference," he said.
Family and friends of fallen officers were in attendance, including relatives of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie. He was killed last year in a crash while on duty.