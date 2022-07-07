Genesee County recycling events switch to appointment only format

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County officials are launching a new format for the popular recycling events to alleviate long waits and traffic problems.
The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission, which manages the Recycle Days, is requiring advance appointments for residents to drop off waste at the next event on July 19.
The Recycle Day in May collected 192,500 pounds of hazardous waste from 1,250 Genesee County residents. Residents complained of massive traffic congestion and long waits at the Recycle Day in June.
“It is encouraging to see so many residents who want to recycle their hard to dispose of items. Every participant makes these events possible,” said Derek Bradshaw, director of the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission. "All items that are collected at Recycle Day are properly disposed of, so they do not end up in the county’s landfills."
Organizers hope the appointment system will reduce wait times and provide a better flow of traffic around the Recycle Days at Carman-Ainsworth Middle School at Maple and VanSlyke roads.
Appointments will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. during the July 19 event, which is an hour longer than previous events. Residents must bring a printed or digital proof of their appointment or they will be turned away.
Click here to set an appointment for the July 19 Recycle Day.
Recycle Day events allow Genesee County residents to dispose of items and materials that occasionally aren't accepted in regular residential trash pickups. Click here for a full list of what is accepted and not accepted.