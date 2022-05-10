Genesee County residents call cemetery conditions 'disrespectful'

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some are calling the grounds keeping at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery on Hill Road, "disrepect for the dead."
In 2015, the owner said financial troubles were preventing him from doing the work they would like. Seven years later, relatives of people buried at the Grand Blanc Township cemetery say conditions aren't improving.
"My mother would be appalled. I'm sorry," said Cheryl Barres, whose mother is buried in Crestwood.
She and her relatives marked Mother's Day by clearing her mother's grave. The plot in front of her mother's headstone was covered in clay, dirt and weeds -- something she believes should have been taken care of during the burial last month.
Barres said her mother's grave isn't the only burial plot suffering from apparent neglect.
"There's three great, big, huge pieces of plywood and they're [on] the graves next to my mom's. And it completely covers the graves," she said.
Ryan Keltner, whose grandparents are buried at Crestwood, said maintenance has been a well-known problem for years.
"If you get on their website and look, there's not one good review or remark on there for anything that has to do with Crestwood Memorial," he said.
Many of those remarks on sites like Yelp and Google mention overgrown weeds, sinking headstones and flooding in the spring. Barres said she feels upset when she thinks about the state of the cemetery.
"It's sad for everyone out here. The people who are buried here. The families who come out and see this mess," she said.
Crestwood Memorial Cemetery is one of several properties owned by Covenant Cemetery Services. Other locations, including Lovedale in Burton and Greenridge in Bay City, receive similar complaints on Yelp and Facebook.
A representative for Covenant said they're working on site maintenance.