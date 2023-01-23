Genesee County retirees nervous about switch from Blue Cross Blue Shield

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County retirees are asking what comes next after getting a letter saying their health insurance will change this summer.
Retiree benefits have been a complex issue in Genesee County for years. As negotiations continue for current county employees' health benefit, some retirees feel they're being left out of the picture.
Retiree Rob VanWormer showed the letter he got from Genesee County on Janu. 13. It said the county's unions want to switch from Blue Cross Blue Shield to self-insurance.
Because Blue Cross doesn't cover retiree-only groups, the county has only a few months to offer an alternative.
Former Genesee employee Pam Royston said she didn't know negotiations were happening until she got her letter. She feels frustrated that retirees apparently weren't considered.
"We have no negotiation power because of our retiree status. But you would have hoped they would have pulled together a group of stakeholders," said Royston.
VanWormer said it stings after spending so much time trying to secure those benefits years ago.
"We felt cheated. We felt hurt," said VanWormer. "There are multiple sheriff's department employees who are retirees. There are people who were injured at work who rely upon this insurance."
The announcement leaves many questions unanswered. Will the new plan provide coverage for out-of-state retirees? Will benefits be comparable? How will this help those who aren't old enough for Medicare?
At least for now, nobody knows.
"People are very scared. Some of the older folks are afraid that they'll have to make a decision whether they buy groceries or pay their insurance," said VanWormer.
Genesee County Board of Commissioners Director of Administration Josh Freeman released a statement Monday afternoon, saying that coverage will continue for retirees with Blue Cross until May 31, 2023.
The upcoming change only affects retirees who use the Blue Cross coverage. Freeman said coverage will not terminate and retirees will be switched over to a new provider, per union contracts.