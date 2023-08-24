 Skip to main content
Genesee County Road Commission announces the 'Paint a Plow' contest

  • Updated
  • 0

The Genesee County Road Commission is inviting students across Genesee County to participate in their "Paint a Plow" contest.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Road Commission has announced its "Paint a Plow" contest.

The road commission is inviting students to create artwork on county snowplows.


The concept is open to schools all across Genesee County. The schools can submit concept drawings, which will be showcased on Facebook for public voting.

The top school in each category- elementary, middle school and high school, will be chosen.

The finished plow will be exhibited outside the nearest GCRC facility to the school and will actively contribute to winter maintenance operations.

For more information and to submit your class, visit gcrc.org/about/community-events.

