Genesee County Road Commission installing a new drain pipe on Gibson Road

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Road Commission has hired a crew to install a drain to prevent flooding on Gibson Road in Grand Blanc Township.
Diamond Excavating will be installing a drain pipe about 700 feet long to help drain the road, aimed to help avoid future flooding issues.
People who live on the street and the Genesee County Road Commission say the road floods nearly every time it rains, which causes traffic issues and frustration.
"What we did is we asked one of these property owners out here for an easement," says Alex Patsy, an engineer for the Genesee County Road Commission. "They have us one, and the easement allows us to put a new pipe in here to run it, basically bypass this old drainage system for the most part."
The current drain pipe is decayed and has tree roots growing into it.
The project is expected to cost $100,000. The Genesee County Road Commission and Grant Blanc Township will split the cost.
The project is expected to wrap up around Sept. 19.