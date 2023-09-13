Genesee County Road Commission managing director steps down

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Road Commission will have a new managing director at the end of the month.
Deputy Managing Director Randy Dellaposta will replace Fred Peivandi, who is retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Dellaposta served in the U.S. Army before coming to work for the road commission in 2004.
Since 2004, Dellaposta has held several positions with the road commission, including stock clerk, stock room supervisor, director of fleet maintenance and facilities, director of operations and deputy managing director.