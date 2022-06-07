Genesee County Road Commission nears budget fuel cap as diesel prices climb

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – With every price increase at the pump, consumers feel the pain in their personal budgets more and more.
For drivers that use diesel fuel their receipt is even more hefty with the average cost of diesel in Michigan at $5.66 c/gal.
For Genesee County Road Commission gas prices have been on their minds even prior to the heavy surge due to the need of salting and clearing roads in the winter.
In the summer, the departments communication coordinator Kylie Dontje says that all changes.
“ In the summer we are mowing, we are doing ditching shoulder work, we do work on gravel roads, such as putting down dust control and things like that,” Dontje said.
Each of those projects requires drivers to be out on the road so when they come back to the yard, they need to fill up their fuel tanks every day, which Dontje says gets a bit pricey.
“Because we are driving so much, we are getting near to our budget for what we've allocated revenues in October, and it's June right now so that's a little bit concerning,” she said.
Another concern falls on a solution that would help consumers but hurt the Michigan Transportation fund: getting rid of the Michigan Gas tax.
SOT: If people do decide that they want to drive less, and then they're consequently paying less at the pump for gas tax, then that could affect the MTF down the line.
The gas tax funds roughly 40 percent of the department. As they continue to creep toward their budget cap for diesel forecasting the next budget could be more difficult.
“It's not even just the gas prices that are increasing, its materials, it's all kinds of things that the prices are going up,” Dontje said. “So that's definitely something that we're going to have to take into account when we're looking at our next 2023 budget.”