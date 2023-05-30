Genesee County sheriff aims to provide housing for released inmates

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three years ago, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson marched with Black Lives Matter and other groups in protest of the police killing of George Floyd.
That moment sparked a local movement known as Walk With Us.
On this the third anniversary of the show of unity between police and public, Swanson is launching another initiative to address homelessness among formerly incarcerated individuals.
Homelessness is a huge barrier for returning citizens. Swanson is partnering with the organization Nation Outside and others to close the gap.
Darrin Arbor has been home from prison for six years. He's landed stable employment at General Motors and has a credit score above 700, but has not been able to secure housing.
"Everything that was on the application that they said the criteria that I needed to fit into to rent, I fit everything -- credit score, job, all of that -- except my background," Arbor said.
Tony Gant, director of policy and program operations for Nation Outside, said formerly incarcerated people are 10 times more likely to experience homelessness than the general public in Michigan and the U.S.
He calls their housing challenges a form of "legal discrimination."
Nation Outside helps provide resources for returning citizens. Gant was on hand Tuesday to announce the new Nation Outside Guarantee pilot program, which works with landlords in Genesee County to get returning citizens into stable housing.
"This program, once we get it up and going, the purpose of it is to bridge the gap between potential tenants and landlords to address some me of those fears that landlords have as to renting with people with criminal records," Gant said.
Swanson made the first $1,500 investment into the program. The check was awarded to Arbor for a security deposit or down payment on his first apartment. There will be a total of 10 participants in the pilot program.