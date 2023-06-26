 Skip to main content
Genesee County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Anthony Fedewa, who died after a brief illness.

Sheriff Chris Swanson announced on social media the sudden loss of Deputy Anthony Fedewa, who died early Sunday after a brief illness.

The sheriff's office says Fedewa was known for his service and leadership in both corrections and the U.S. Army.

"Our hearts are with the Fedewa family and his Corrections family in this time of great loss," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

