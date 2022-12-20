 Skip to main content
Genesee County Sheriff's Office passes out Kroger gift cards on traffic stops

Several unsuspecting motorists got a surprise when Genesee County sheriff deputies pulled them over and gave them Kroger gift cards.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office spread holiday cheer in an unconventional way on Tuesday by pulling over drivers.

Sheriff deputies passed out $6,000 worth of gift cards from Kroger during "Operation Random Cheer." Each gift card handed out was worth $250.

This was the ninth year for the gift card Santa Patrol. The sheriff's office hopes the event helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community while spreading some Christmas cheer.

Several drivers who received gift cards were confused about why police pulled them over. They were stunned at the generosity and thankful for the gift so close to Christmas.

The group Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities purchased the gift cards.

