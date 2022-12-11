Genesee County sheriff's third Christmas Spectacular a big success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer throughout the area.
"We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it. It's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Two hundred care packages filled with toys, toiletries, food, candy, household staples and Christmas decorations were delivered to well deserving families in Flint and Genesee County.
One team stopped by Mark Alberts home.
"Lord had been good to me and my wife, but we’ve been going through a few health problems, so I appreciate everybody," he said.
This is the third year for the event.