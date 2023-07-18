Genesee County students spend time volunteering with catholic charities

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of Genesee County high school students is spending the week giving back to the community.
Students from Burton's Holy Redeemer Church and other nearby churches spent the day at the Catholic Charities North End Soup Kitchen and the Mid-Michigan Resource Warehouse in Flint.
The group leader expects students to finish the volunteer work with a new outlook.
"I hope that's instilling a different sense of going about life," says group leader Aly Klein. "For the teens, I hope that helping them see that in these small little interactions in our own community that we can make a big change."
Student volunteers helped pack meals and supported teachers in making back-to-school packets for students.