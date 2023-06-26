 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Genesee County unveils new water storage facility

  • Updated
  • 0

The Genesee County Drain Commission unveiled their new water storage facility on Monday.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has wrapped up its first American Rescue Plan-funded water infrastructure project.

The Genesee County Drain Commission built new elevated storage tanks, which are designed to help with drinking water supply during peak hour demand, to increase water pressure and to be able to provide residents with water in case of an emergency.

"Our goal is once all of our facilities and plans are put in place, to be able to sustain ourselves to stand alone, for up to 6 months with no outside power, with no outside input," said the Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright.

The project did cost $5.3 million.

$2 million came from the American Rescue Plan.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you