Genesee County unveils new water storage facility

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has wrapped up its first American Rescue Plan-funded water infrastructure project.
The Genesee County Drain Commission built new elevated storage tanks, which are designed to help with drinking water supply during peak hour demand, to increase water pressure and to be able to provide residents with water in case of an emergency.
"Our goal is once all of our facilities and plans are put in place, to be able to sustain ourselves to stand alone, for up to 6 months with no outside power, with no outside input," said the Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright.
The project did cost $5.3 million.
$2 million came from the American Rescue Plan.