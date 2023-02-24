Genesee County veterans were invited to learn more about federal PACT Act

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Genesee County’s veterans were invited to learn more about access to free health care through the federal PACT Act.
Experts were on hand to answer questions about the new law during an open house at the Flint VA Clinic on Linden Road in Flint Township on Friday.
The outreach coordinator for VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Sean Stevens, encourages eligible veterans to apply. Those who are eligible for free health care are veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their time in the military service.
“I would encourage anybody if you’ve been denied VA benefits in the past to apply again," said Stevens. “This law expands benefits to over 3 million veterans.”
Anyone who was unable to attend the open house should schedule an appointment with the Genesee County Department of Veterans Services, or contact the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System for more information.
Veterans who are interested in applying for the PACT Act can do so at this website.