Genesee Health System holds second community talk ahead of move

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The community was invited to a meeting hosted by the Genesee Health System as they prepare to move its Flint headquarters after 60 years.

The public was encouraged to show up and ask questions regarding the move.





GHS made the announcement in June that it was relocating to the former Baker College Undergraduate Building in Flint Township.

Wednesday night was the second of the three community talks. These talks are aimed at easing the anxiety about the change and helping people understand this will help GHS offer more services and reach out to more people in the community.

"We're moving our main campus from West 5th Avenue to the Old Baker College," says the CEO of GHS, Dan Russell. "We're going to be much more accessible. We're going to be able to serve a much broader population than we have in the past."

The Flint community talks forum will be held on Sat., Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., at the Bristol Road Church of Christ in Flint Township.