Genesee Help Center pantry's fridge is running again thanks to repairmen

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A community staple in Genesee Township has been repaired.

Last week, the Help Center pantry on the corner of Stanley and Genesee roads needed help fixing their broken refrigerator. Two repairmen heard that story and offered their services on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, the refrigerator is back to holding milk, vegetables and other cold items.

The pantry is a lifeline for many in the community, where they can pick up food when they're in need and drop some off for others when they have money to spare.

"I was so elated to see that these men were out here on their own free time and helping the community in a time of need," said Laura Anselmo, who was driving home just how much the kindness of the repairmen means to her.

Those repairmen, Tom Oliver and Mark Glasstetter, both said they saw ABC12's story and felt compelled to help.

"We're just wanting to give back a little bit," Oliver said.

"Kinda the same thing. As a father myself, the fact of knowing maybe a kid or a family is going without a meal because of something Tom and I consider very simple work- because we do it every day- it's the least we could do to give back," added Glasstetter.

But neither man actually knew the other until they showed up on Monday to check the machine. Oliver works on commercial appliances while Glasstetter works on residential appliances.

Help Center founder and co-operator Tom Kehoe said it was a pleasant surprise.

"Well, what I wanted was one guy, but I got two," he said.

Before Monday, the refrigerator had been broken for three weeks. But within an hour and a half, Oliver and Glasstetter diagnosed and replaced the faulty part: a simple filter dryer.

"This one was plugged up partially. It was not passing enough refrigerant and you can see the debris coming out of it. There was a lot more coming out of it yesterday," Oliver said.

Thanks to their work, residents like Jim Blaine can share cold food and perishables again.

"I brought corn on the cob, zucchini, tomatoes, [and] cabbage," he said.

Glasstetter and Oliver weren't the only ones to offer help. Kehoe said he got offers from two other repairmen, as well as a donation offer from a business.