Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Genesee Intermediate School District hosting a job fair until 7 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Genesee Intermediate School District is having a job fair until 7p.m. Wednesday evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - From now until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is giving the public an opportunity to apply for jobs.

GISD is answering questions about work culture, work-life balance and competitive pay for prospective employees.

"So we have an abundance of positions available for those interested in working for the Genesee Intermediate School District," said the Associate Superintendent, Eddie Kindle. "We need special education teachers paraprofessionals bus drivers custodians you name it."

The GISD job fair will wrap up at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Genesee Career Institute Conference Center on Torrey Road in Flint. 

