Genesee Intermediate School District hosting a job fair until 7 p.m.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - From now until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is giving the public an opportunity to apply for jobs.
GISD is answering questions about work culture, work-life balance and competitive pay for prospective employees.
"So we have an abundance of positions available for those interested in working for the Genesee Intermediate School District," said the Associate Superintendent, Eddie Kindle. "We need special education teachers paraprofessionals bus drivers custodians you name it."
The GISD job fair will wrap up at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Genesee Career Institute Conference Center on Torrey Road in Flint.